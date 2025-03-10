Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 155 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $125.55 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.20, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

