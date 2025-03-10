Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

