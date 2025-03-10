Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,565.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.