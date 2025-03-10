Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 184,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,173,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $27.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $971.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.