Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. P E Global LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 114,345 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after buying an additional 192,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,715,000 after buying an additional 94,541 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,370,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ACWI opened at $119.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average of $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

