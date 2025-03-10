Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $20.16 on Friday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

