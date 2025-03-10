Solitude Financial Services Sells 32 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Solitude Financial Services lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for about 0.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 199.4% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,206,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,895.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,826.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,700.86. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 in the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

