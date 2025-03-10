Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $566,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.47.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.7 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $276.55 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,716.70. This trade represents a 20.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

