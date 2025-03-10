Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $999,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $260,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,559.49. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,166,240. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $117.41 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.