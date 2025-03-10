Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,337 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,723,000 after buying an additional 329,473 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.81 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.24. The stock has a market cap of $401.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

