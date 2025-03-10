Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.89 and last traded at C$9.09, with a volume of 38019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.61.

Source Energy Services Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.84.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

