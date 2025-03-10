Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 991,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,827,000 after buying an additional 811,640 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4824 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.