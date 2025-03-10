SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $47.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

