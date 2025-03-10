Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 43.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 24.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 27.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.33). Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $525.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.68%.

In other news, Director Susan Lewis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,452.88. This trade represents a 35.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

