Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 11,953.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $123.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

