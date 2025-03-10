SVB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

SVB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. AvePoint comprises approximately 0.7% of SVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

AvePoint Trading Down 1.3 %

AVPT opened at $14.36 on Monday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

