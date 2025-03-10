Taika Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,925 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,679 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after purchasing an additional 561,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 818.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 462,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,070,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.
In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on STT. StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
