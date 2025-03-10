Taika Capital LP Invests $349,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 56.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Primerica by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.86.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,030. This represents a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $280.74 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.93 and a 200-day moving average of $279.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.