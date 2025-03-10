Taika Capital LP Invests $349,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 56.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Primerica by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.86.
Insider Transactions at Primerica
In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,030. This represents a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $280.74 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.93 and a 200-day moving average of $279.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.12.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.
Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Primerica Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
