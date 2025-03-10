Taika Capital LP Invests $361,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

