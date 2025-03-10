Taika Capital LP Invests $752,000 in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,169,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,995,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,763,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

