Taika Capital LP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Fabrinet accounts for 1.0% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fabrinet by 70.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FN opened at $194.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.89 and a 200-day moving average of $232.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $159.69 and a 52 week high of $281.79.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.63.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

