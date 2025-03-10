Taika Capital LP Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Medpace by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $332.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

