Technology Stocks To Consider – March 7th

NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies in the technology sector that focus on the development, production, or distribution of technological products and services. These can include firms in areas like software, hardware, telecommunications, and internet services, and they are typically driven by rapid innovation and market growth potential, though they may also experience greater volatility.” These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.53. 246,053,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,858,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average is $131.75.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $13.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.84. 54,941,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,628,373. The stock has a market cap of $903.92 billion, a PE ratio of 157.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $624.56. 15,092,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,690,652. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $656.39 and its 200-day moving average is $599.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

