Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 4.4% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 78.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.37.

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $262.67 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.78 and a 200-day moving average of $319.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

