Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.12 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

