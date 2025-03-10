Top Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 7th

Walmart, CRH, Deckers Outdoor, Affirm, and Kroger are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to shares of companies that primarily operate in the outdoor recreation and leisure industry, offering products like camping gear, hiking apparel, bicycles, and related equipment. Investors often consider outdoor stocks as a way to tap into the growing consumer interest in nature-based activities and sustainable living trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,824,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,582,517. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. The company has a market cap of $743.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.91. 5,179,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $6.10 on Friday, reaching $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,168. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $122.61 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.28.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,176,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,502. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE:KR traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,003. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

