Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $174.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day moving average is $174.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

