Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 66,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 160,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 248,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,827 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 109,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,594,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 90,736 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

