Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $36,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,322,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,977,000 after purchasing an additional 350,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $344.81 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $279.00 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

