Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,070 ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,020 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.90 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE MT opened at $33.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

