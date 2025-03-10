Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $35.07 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,613 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $35,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Stephens dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $50.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.