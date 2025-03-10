Vista Investment Partners II LLC Invests $840,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $143.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $111.98 and a 12 month high of $146.99.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -48.10%.
Franco-Nevada Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.