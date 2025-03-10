W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,151.50.

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,007.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,054.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,076.68. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

