Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

