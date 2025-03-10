Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.97 and last traded at C$8.03. 4,323,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 2,285,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.35.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

