ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Trading Down 12.8% – Here’s Why

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.15). 478,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 776,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

ZOO Digital Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Phillip Blundell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,400 ($3,102.38). Company insiders own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

