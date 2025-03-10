Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 335.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $87,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,828,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,103.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,995,000 after buying an additional 1,632,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,276,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.