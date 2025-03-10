Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $79.96 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $79,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,896,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,469,000 after buying an additional 1,451,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,713,000 after buying an additional 1,968,729 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after buying an additional 4,275,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,204,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,425,000 after buying an additional 1,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,948,000 after buying an additional 1,482,410 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $61.16 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.