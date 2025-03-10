Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 146,338 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146,338 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $215,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $97.67 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $105.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

