14,533 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Biogen comprises 0.1% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Biogen by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after buying an additional 74,503 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Biogen by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,216,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,461,000 after acquiring an additional 319,478 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $150.71 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.81.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $192.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

