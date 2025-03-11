20,000 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.