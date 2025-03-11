21,957 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

