2,826 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Xylem by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,865,000 after purchasing an additional 698,745 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Xylem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,593,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average of $126.95.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.