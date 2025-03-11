32,000 Shares in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FuboTV by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,766,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 177,710 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FuboTV by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FuboTV

In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $2,435,197.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,449,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,998.53. This trade represents a 21.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $7,143,698.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,553.17. This trade represents a 80.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,861,426 shares of company stock worth $9,721,411. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.40 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on FuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

FuboTV Stock Down 4.9 %

FUBO stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. FuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

FuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

