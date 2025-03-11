7,698 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Miller Financial Services LLC

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 183.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,458.20. This represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,286,445 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $73.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.