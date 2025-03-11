8,500 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

