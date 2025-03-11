9,613 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN opened at $164.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.31 and a 52 week high of $198.50.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

