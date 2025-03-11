9,613 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoNation Stock Down 3.7 %
AN opened at $164.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.31 and a 52 week high of $198.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.71.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
