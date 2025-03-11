961,530 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 961,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 219,092 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

