Adrienne Parker Acquires 5,500 Shares of NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) insider Adrienne Parker acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.81 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,449.50 ($9,716.67).

NRW Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87.

NRW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from NRW’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. NRW’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

