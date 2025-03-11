Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Acquires C$104,595.00 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE ARE opened at C$18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.92.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.25.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

