Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Acquires C$104,595.00 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00.
Aecon Group Trading Up 0.4 %
TSE ARE opened at C$18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.92.
Aecon Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Aecon Group
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.